Knockalton Flash (Trap 1) - 18.28 Doncaster

KNOCKALTON FLASH (Trap 1) lines up in Doncaster's 18.28 on a losing run of seven, but that shouldn't detract from what have been some very solid efforts in defeat in recent weeks. Coming from an unpromising position when runner-up in this class of A2 on Saturday. Capable of breaking quicker than he did then, he looks to hold sound claims on expected final time and can emerge victorious.

Wee Big Mac (Trap 3) - 19.16 Yarmouth

WEE BIG MAC (Trap 3, 19.16) is winless on the back of three career starts at Yarmouth but that shouldn't detract from what have been very encouraging efforts, his early pace looking a particularly useful asset. Not seen to best effect over the two-bend trip latest, he should soon be front rank in this field and we're hopeful he can have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers late in the day returned to the standard trip.

Knockduff Lenson (Trap 5) - 21.11 Yarmouth

The penultimate race on Yarmouth's card comes up at 21.11 and following a string of consistent efforts, KNOCKDUFF LENSON (Trap 5) is fancied to come out on top. Open to further progress as a mere October 21' pup, this evening's assignment rates slightly less demanding than recent ones and with a clear run, he's fancied to double his career tally.