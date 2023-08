BALLYMAC TAYLOR (Trap 2, 14:52 Towcester) is still in the infancy of her career as a September 21' whelp and, quickly upped to six-bend trips, has found some improvement of late, bagging impressive back-to-back victories at Monmore in recent weeks. Best excused her latest run in the West Midlands, she rates the type to do better again now her stamina is drawn out further and we're hopeful of a big run from Mark Wallis' charge.

We head over to Central Park for our next two selections, with Hove raider PUNK ROCK ATHENA (Trap 2, 16:23 Central Park) fancied to make a bold bid in the Arc Maiden Trophy. A strong-running sort who has progressed well in graded company on home soil, a recent C&D sighter won't have been wasted on the daughter of Pat C Sabbath and she can stalk the pacesetters and throw down a sustained challenge from the three-quarter point.

KING STEVENS (Trap 6, 17:03 Central Park) has been operating firmly at the top of his game in recent months, making it an impressive five wins from his last seven starts when landing a C&D open in determined style seven days ago. Likely to be on the front end from lid rise once more operating in the striped jacket, this hardly rates a tougher assignment and we're hopeful he can continue the excellent work.