King Memphis (Trap 3) - 15.34 Swindon

Swindon play host to the semi finals of the British Bred Produce Stakes this afternoon and, having taken particularly well to this venue KING MEMPHIS (Trap 3) is fancied to land the first of them at 15.34. Liz McNair's charge has early pace in abundance and, having again dipped under the 28-second barrier last week, he can trap fast once more from the white vest and book his place in next week's decider.

Coppice Diva (Trap 2) - 19.09 Newcastle

Having scored emphatically in this class of A2 at the beginning of last month, COPPICE DIVA (Trap 2, 19.09) has posted a mixed bag of efforts since. However, her latest was another excellent display, leading A1 opposition before succumbing to a strong-finishing sort late in the day. Surprisingly afforded a class drop on the back of that effort, the daughter of Kinloch Brae could well have this field on the stretch early doors and may well prove tough to reel in.

Skywalker Pele (Trap 6) - 19.58 Newcastle

Open race action at 19.58 with the youngsters taking centre stage in the Arena Racing Company Puppy and SKYWALKER PELE (Trap 6) looks the one to side with. An improving son of Droopys Sydney, he impressed when landing back-to-back contests at Monmore last month. Running well in defeat back at that venue latest, he holds sound claims on expected final time in this field and with a clear run, can prove the strongest from the three-quarter point.