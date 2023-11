DROOPYS ODDS ON (Trap 6) - 14:54 Newcastle

DROOPYS ODDS ON hasn't tasted success since early September, but that stat shouldn't detract from what has been a consistent spell in defeat, running on strongly to finish runner-up to an unexposed sort latest. A reliable operator in the higher grades, Angela Harrison's charge still has plenty to offer despite not being far off the veteran stage and he can add further success to his tally with a clear run operating in the striped jacket this afternoon.

LAUGHIL SEAN (Trap 1) - 15:48 Hove

Having returned from a spell on the sidelines in recent months, LAUGHIL SEAN has steadily regained full fitness and had to go down as an unlucky loser when going down by a head in A1 company having had his momentum checked at a crucial stage off the final bend seven days ago. With a pace burn up anticipated to his immediate outside, tucking in behind from a handy rails draw will aid his cause and he can power home off the final bend and confirm recent promise.

KING CHARLIE (Trap 2) - 21:01 Central Park

Having quickly found his feet, KING CHARLIE can sign us off on a winning note. A January 22' pup, boasting a healthy strike rate already, his form stands up to the closest scrutiny in this field and he can make the breakthrough in D1 class with another slick break.