Having showed ability in trials SWIFT FANTASY (Trap 4, 18:36 Sheffield) has yet to figure in two competitive starts to date, yet the youngster was in the process of running well prior to being forced to check at halfway on her latest outing nine days ago. This evening's contest doesn't rate the strongest on paper and from what looks a good make-up in the black jacket, all looks set fair for a big run.

Brendan Matthews' WIDE OPEN (Trap 4, 19:30 Towcester) can supplement last week's make-all success and come out on top again in heat 13 of the second round of the English Derby. A low-mileage August 20' whelp, he's fancied to steal an early march on his rivals from his middle draw and, with potential for better still, all looks set fair for a big run.

This is essentially an A7 lacking depth and the in-form KILKENNY PAT (Trap 1, 20:46 Sheffield) looks to hold sound claims of coming out on top. A winner in this class two starts back, he went down fighting latest, only reeled in by a stronger stayer. Capable of leading on the rails, progress on the clock isn't ruled out given his relatively low-mileage profile and we're hopeful he will prove difficult to contain if getting loose on the front end.