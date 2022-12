Bansha Flo (Trap 3) - 13.17 Doncaster

We head to Doncaster on Christmas eve for today's smartplay selection's and hopefully BANSHA FLO (Trap 3, 13.17) can get us off to a flier. A November 20' whelp, she was only reeled in late having been afforded a drop into A3 grade at the start of the month. Not seen to anything like best effect in a subsequent C&D trial 11 days ago, there's a strong possibility the daughter of Magical Bale can lead up early and, granted some luck-in-running, is fancied to prove too strong for today's rivals.

Kilgraney Misile (Trap 5) - 13.33 Doncaster

KILGRANEY MISILE (Trap 5, 13.33) hasn't been operating at his very best since registering a facile victory in A2 company during November, again failing to see his race out having been headed early on six days ago. However, the grader has showed definite mercy to the son of Droopys Roddick and, with sound claims of blazing the trail from the orange jacket and obvious claims on expected final time, we'd be disappointed were he not able to put up a bold front-running bid.

Mustang Harper (Trap 1) - 15.18 Doncaster

A winner in this grade of B4 earlier this month, MUSTANG HARPER (Trap 1, 15.18) has been kept busy and shaped well subsequently, catching the eye when finishing runner-up from an unpromising position 7 days ago. Indifferent trapping can often prove her undoing but she's clearly in rude health at present and, drawn inside a moderate breaker, we're hopeful she can turn handy from the red jacket and assert from halfway to add further success to her tally.