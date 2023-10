VELVET MADRID (Trap 3) - 20:06 Nottingham

VELVET MADRID can rack up the four-timer in the 20:06 feature. The youngster is thriving and has been destroying her rivals from the front here in recent weeks. She could be very good.

HOPES KNIGHT (Trap 6) - 20:36 Nottingham

HOPES KNIGHT looks the class act in the 20:36 sprint. A dual winner at the track since arriving from Ireland, he shone in a spin around Perry Barr last week and is sure to go well with luck.

KILARA VOLCANO (Trap 4) - 20:52 Nottingham

KILARA VOLCANO can score again in the 20:52 contest. He was good value for his victory here a fortnight ago and his experience will count for plenty against some of these.