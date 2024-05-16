Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Kilara to put on a show

Hove - 18:44 - Back Turkish Lira (Trap 6)

There's good-quality Open action at Hove this evening, and Turkish Lira (T6) looks the one to be with in the 695m staying event. A winner at this level over course and distance during the autumn, Turkish Lira has confirmed his wellbeing with a trio of four-bend wins this spring (at up to A1 company) and with trap 5 vacant he should have plenty of space to open up.

Hove - 19:21 - Back Saint Maga (Trap 1)

It took Saint Maga (T1) a while to find his feet having graded on at A7 Hove level but he's always shaped like a stayer and he's really got his act together, winning in A4 company last month. His first go in Open company last week was promising, sticking to his task when fourth in what was a pretty blanket finish, and, likely to build on that, Saint Maga is fancied to outstay the opposition.

Hove - 20:51 - Back Kilara Show (Trap 1)

Veteran performer Kilara Show (T1) is a regular on the Open circuit over six bends but he's equally as effective over the standard trip and added to his haul in A2 company on Saturday. There are a couple of unknown quantities in opposition, chiefly Marko The Great, but the more streetwise Kilara Show sets the clear standard and looks the way to go this evening.