Kiki Roo (Trap 3) - 13.33 Sheffield

The final race on Sheffield's now early fixture comes up at 13.33 and improving youngster KIKI ROO (Trap 3) looks a serious player for the Barrie Draper kennel. Taking rapid strides forward following seasonal rest in recent weeks, she lost little caste in defeat when runner-up to a resurgent class dropper latest, coming from an unpromising position in the process. Capable of breaking quicker than she did then, there's more to come from the daughter of Pestana and she can pass this test.

Rentfrew Lad (Trap 3) - 19.38 Towcester

One of the feature races on Towcester's evening card comes over the 270m trip at 19.38 and bringing some flashy form to the table, RENTFREW LAD (Trap 3) looks the one to side with. Below his best latest, he'd impressed when landing three of his four starts previously on each occasion dipping under the 16-second barrier. Boating a solid strike rate at the track, he's expected to quickly bounce back and cut this task down to size.

Ballymac Tensel (Trap 2) - 20.09 Swindon

We switch venues once more for our final selection, with BALLYMAC TENSEL (Trap 2) fancied to land Swindon's 20.09. An early-paced sort, she's been in excellent form in recent weeks, bumping in to a less exposed sort when runner-up in this class 5 days ago. The balance of her form reads well in the context of this race and she can trap smartly once more from her rails berth, hold her position and have enough in the tank to fend off the challengers late on.