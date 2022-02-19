Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Keplar Vesta can make all

Geelo Clyde (Trap 3) - 18.36 Sheffield

To say GEELO CLYDE (T3) has been expensive to follow in his embryonic career so far would be an understatement, a beaten favourite yet again last week, but that was a far more encouraging display, sticking at it for third having been bumped at the start. Geelo Clyde returns to the trap 3 berth this evening in the 18.36 contest and it's surely only a matter of time before he puts it all together in A7 Sheffield company.

Droopys Rubicon (Trap 4) - 18.51 Sheffield

Having made a winning debut in clear-cut fashion in A4 company at the beginning of January, DROOPYS RUBICON (T4) hasn't had the rub of the green in a trio of A3 contests, finding at least one piece of trouble on each occasion. The early signs are that Droops Rubicon possesses a nice blend of pace and stamina and she's certainly in the right hands to progress and in the hope of a clear un in the 18.51, she will hopefully run the opposition down late.

Keplar Vesta (Trap 5) - 20.27 Sheffield

There isn't a lot of early pace forecast in the A6 contest at 20.27 and with that in mind, KEPLAR VESTA (T5) may well be able to lead up and make all, as she did in this grade a month ago. A third-place finish in a deeper-looking race for the grade last week was a perfectly acceptable run despite the fact Keplar Vesta failed to justify short-price favouritism and she looks the one to beat.