Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Kelva Eve can improve

Yarmouth - 19:44 - Back Wendil Rocky (Trap 5)

Following a switch from Henlow, Wendil Rocky (T5) has made a bright start to his career at Yarmouth and registered back-to-back victories before posting a creditable effort in defeat seven days ago. He is possibly capable of better still on the back of just five starts at the track and, in a race that doesn't rate the strongest of A2 contests by any means, he is fancied to be up with the pace from lid rise and can have enough in reserve to fend off the challengers.

Yarmouth - 20:02 - Back Raparee Sapphire (Trap 1)

Having tasted success twice in February, Raparee Sapphire (T1) has remained in good form since, finishing runner-up on three of her last four starts over Yarmouth's 462-metre trip. Meeting with resurgent or unexposed sorts on two of her last three outings, the daughter of Droopys Sydney ought to be ultra-competitive in this line up and, with a clear run on the rails, can deservedly resume winning ways.

Nottingham - 21:51 - Back Kelva Eve (Trap 1)

Kelva Eve (T1) is a low-mileage June '22 whelp and she produced a promising debut effort when second five days ago, doing a lot of running mid-race and vulnerable only late on to a stronger stayer at the trip. She's undoubtedly open to improvement, including on the sectional clock, and in a race lacking depth this looks a good opportunity for her to make it second time lucky.