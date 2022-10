Keiths Rocket (Trap 4) - 19.41 Sheffield

Sheffield's 19.41 is an open race largely lacking in early-paced sorts but that can't be said for KEITHS ROCKET (Trap 4) who can hopefully get us off to a flyer. Successful on each of his last two starts in A1 grade a feature of those efforts has been his instant acceleration from the boxes (making all on both occasions). Drawn outside an inexperienced sort is another plus for Lisa Stephenson's white and black dog and he can prove tough to dislodge if getting loose on the front end.

Geelo Striker (Trap 5) - 21.16 Sheffield

Our next selection at Sheffield comes in the Bresbet Legends Race at 21.16 and in a race that could be won at the boxes, local raider GEELO STRIKER (Trap 5) gets our vote to resume winning ways. A highly-admirable sort who progressed up the graded ladder, he's built up an excellent strike rate at the South Yorkshire venue, again dipping under the 29-second barrier when making all over C&D three starts back. Leading from the orange jacket rates distinctly possible for the son of Droopys Sydney and he can trap fast, maintain the gallop and make every post a winning one.

Famous Star (Trap 2) - 21.31 Sheffield

Our final smartplay selection comes at 21.31 in A3 company with FAMOUS STAR (Trap 2) who has yet to be seen to best effect in a trio of competitive starts to date and could well be ready to take off. A January 21' bitch, she's yet to get the hang of trapping but is clearly very pacey, as she displayed when storming home on the back of a very tardy exit from the boxes. Gaining a clear run is her main priority and if getting a clear run around the opening couple of bends, the youngster is expected to prove a different proposition.