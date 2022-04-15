Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Keen on this one

Nottingham 15th Apr (A2 500m)Show Hide
Friday 15 April, 7.26pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Penniment Keen
|2. Hopalong Dandi
|3. One Day Robert
|4. Wanted Nancy
|5. Prince Skywalker
|6. Churchill Bruno
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform identify the three best bets at Nottingham on Friday evening.
"...she can call upon better form than that so she ought to take some stopping..."
Timeform on Penniment Keen
Himbos Blackonyx (Trap 4) - 18:36 Nottingham
Himbos Blackonyx (T4) is fancied to take the step up in class in his stride. He produced a scintillating display by A6 standards when routing the opposition on his penultimate start, and having missed the break switched to 480m last week he confirmed he's in excellent order when a fast-finishing third. The grader has reacted with a two-rung hike back over 500m but that may not stop Himbos Blackonyx.
Towstar Peroni (Trap 1) - 18:51 Nottingham
A strong stayer over the 500m trip, the race was pretty much all over last week when Towstar Peroni (T1) turned very handy, and on the figures he was just about better than ever. With that in mind, the fact he's left in the same grade has to augur well for his follow-up credentials.
Penniment Keen (Trap 1) - 19:26 Nottingham
Continuing the theme of unpenalised last-time-out winners, Penniment Keen (T1) overcame crowding when successful in A2 class last week and, with a slow starter on her outside, the make-up here looks ideal. The time last week was nothing flash but she can call upon better form than that so she ought to take some stopping.
Friday 15 April, 7.26pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Penniment Keen
|2. Hopalong Dandi
|3. One Day Robert
|4. Wanted Nancy
|5. Prince Skywalker
|6. Churchill Bruno
Join to place betsJoin today