Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Keen on this one

Himbos Blackonyx (Trap 4) - 18:36 Nottingham

Himbos Blackonyx (T4) is fancied to take the step up in class in his stride. He produced a scintillating display by A6 standards when routing the opposition on his penultimate start, and having missed the break switched to 480m last week he confirmed he's in excellent order when a fast-finishing third. The grader has reacted with a two-rung hike back over 500m but that may not stop Himbos Blackonyx.

Towstar Peroni (Trap 1) - 18:51 Nottingham

A strong stayer over the 500m trip, the race was pretty much all over last week when Towstar Peroni (T1) turned very handy, and on the figures he was just about better than ever. With that in mind, the fact he's left in the same grade has to augur well for his follow-up credentials.

Penniment Keen (Trap 1) - 19:26 Nottingham

Continuing the theme of unpenalised last-time-out winners, Penniment Keen (T1) overcame crowding when successful in A2 class last week and, with a slow starter on her outside, the make-up here looks ideal. The time last week was nothing flash but she can call upon better form than that so she ought to take some stopping.