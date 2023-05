Fearsome Quest (Trap 5) - 19:41 Sheffield

Sheffield plays host to the opening round of the Time Nutrition 3-Steps To Victory this evening and local contender Fearsome Quest (T5) is fancied to come out on top in heat two. A low-mileage sort, she ought to have come on plenty for a recent C&D spin over the 480-metre trip last week and, in a race lacking a great deal of early pace, she can put her course knowledge to good use and make a bold bid on the front end.

Crossfield Cora (Trap 4) - 19:58 Sheffield

On the back of a slick C&D trial seven days ago, Crossfield Cora (T4) gets our vote to build on that now in heat three. A steadily progressive April '21 whelp, her early pace is clearly her main asset and she has advertised that to good effect at Towcester. With this speed-favouring trip likely to be right up her street, she can make her presence felt with anything like a clear run.

Keefill George (Trap 3) - 21:16 Sheffield

With an impressive C&D record to call upon Keefill George (T3) looks the one to side with in this top-grade D1 contest over the 280-metre trip. He put in an uncharacteristically slow break in open-class company seven days ago, but he highlighted his wellbeing with a sustained challenge off the second bend to finish runner-up. He should be tough to contain if bringing his trapping boots to the table.