FLYHIGH HONCHO (Trap 4) - 19:09 Nottingham

There's Inter Track action at Nottingham this evening with Perry Barr the opponents and FLYHIGH HONCHO can land a blow for the visitors in the 19:09 contest. It's never ideal running without a look at the track, but Flyhigh Honcho is unexposed and, with sprint form in the book, an early lead looks firmly on the cards.

SEVEN OUTTA TEN (Trap 6) - 20:27 Nottingham

SEVEN OUTTA TEN is Open class at Nottingham and on our ratings is very much the one to beat in the 20:27 contest. Not only that, but he's in top form too, completing the hat-trick last week. The make-up of the race is also ideal given he's the sole wide seed so he looks something of a home banker.

KAYLEIGH (Trap 3) - 20:46 Nottingham

KAYLEIGH has registered her last three wins in handicap company, but the grader has given her a major chance dropping into A6 company at 20:46. The fact she finished a neck second in a higher grade on her penultimate start confirms she's in reasonable heart (got tangled up early last time) and this strong stayer can cash in on this less-taxing company.