Premier League Tips

Tony Calvin Tips

Daily Football Tips

Daily Racing Tips

PGA Tour Golf Tips

Politics Live Blog

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Kauto can star at Henlow

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform provide selections at Henlow on Sunday.

"This looks very winnable and she's got a fantastic chance of taking the main prize..."

Timeform on Bangon Kauto

BOULICK LOTTO (Trap 3) - 19:24 Henlow

BOULICK LOTTO (Trap 3) is worth a look in the 19:24 race. A hostage to fortune, he again suffered early trouble when fancied for a similar event on his return to Henlow last week, but his impressive win at Suffolk Downs last month shows he's got stacks of ability and he's very much the type to win plenty of these granted better fortune.

BANGON KAUTO (Trap 6) - 19:44 Henlow

BANGON KAUTO (Trap 6) makes all the appeal in the 19:44 event. A multiple scorer at Monmore, she made a pleasing start in second when well backed here last week, finishing strongly behind a kennelmate. This looks very winnable and she's got a fantastic chance of taking the main prize.

BANGON ELVIS (Trap 6) - 20:23 Henlow

BANGON ELVIS (Trap 6) is interesting in the 20:23 contest. Having been catching the eye in Henlow trials he made a bright start in this grade last week, just losing his focus late on as he ran very wide having made the running. He can come out on top if keeping straighter this evening.

Henlow 10th Apr (A8 460m)

Show Hide

Sunday 10 April, 8.23pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Cubed Valuations
2. Plaza Baby Socks
3. Dysert Paidi
4. Tommys Precious
5. Plaza Trouble
6. Bangon Elvis
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays