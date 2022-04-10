Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Kauto can star at Henlow

BOULICK LOTTO (Trap 3) - 19:24 Henlow

BOULICK LOTTO (Trap 3) is worth a look in the 19:24 race. A hostage to fortune, he again suffered early trouble when fancied for a similar event on his return to Henlow last week, but his impressive win at Suffolk Downs last month shows he's got stacks of ability and he's very much the type to win plenty of these granted better fortune.

BANGON KAUTO (Trap 6) - 19:44 Henlow

BANGON KAUTO (Trap 6) makes all the appeal in the 19:44 event. A multiple scorer at Monmore, she made a pleasing start in second when well backed here last week, finishing strongly behind a kennelmate. This looks very winnable and she's got a fantastic chance of taking the main prize.

BANGON ELVIS (Trap 6) - 20:23 Henlow

BANGON ELVIS (Trap 6) is interesting in the 20:23 contest. Having been catching the eye in Henlow trials he made a bright start in this grade last week, just losing his focus late on as he ran very wide having made the running. He can come out on top if keeping straighter this evening.