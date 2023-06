Already an Open-race winner, PEAR DROPS (Trap 3) outclassed the opposition dropped to A2 company last week, leading off the first bend before stamping her authority on the race. A single-grade rise this evening looks well within her compass and, with no runner on her inside in the 18:19 contest, Pear Drops can follow up.

There's Open action later on the Sheffield card and Doncaster raider LIGHTFOOT TEREZA (Trap 6) is fancied to utilise her early pace to establish an unassailable lead in the six-bend contest at 19:26. An A1 winner at her home track, Lightfoot Tereza confirmed her stamina for 660m when third here last time and, fancied to build on that, she can put her experience to good use and overcome unknown quantity Sweet Daffodil.

INCA GERRY (Trap 6) is one of the most progressive performers at the track, grading on at A5 level and wasting little time flying through the ranks, landing the odds in A2 class last week. The gap to maiden Open company this evening is far from insurmountable and, as the sole wide seed in the 20:12 heat, Inca Gerry is fancied to make all.