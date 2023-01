Savana Jumbo (Trap 3) - 18:33 Henlow

Savana Jumbo (T3) is taken to build on what was a very promising return to action a week ago. An A2 winner as recently as September, the grader has given Savana Jumbo every chance given she's now in A4 company and an early lead looks very likely this evening.

Roses Shine (Trap 6) - 19:07 Henlow

There are a few veteran campaigners in here but, in comparison, November '20 greyhound Roses Shine (T6) is unexposed on his 17th start. He's also thriving, completing a quick-fire hat-trick a week ago. Left in the same A4 grade, Roses Shine is comfortably the most persuasive option.

Ballycowen Flur (Trap 5) - 19:24 Henlow

Having graded on at A2 level during the autumn, Ballycowen Flur (T5) has been a shade disappointing in truth, winning just once from a dozen attempts. An early bump put her on the back foot last week (race won by Roses Shine) but the grader has reacted with a drop to A5 company for the first time in her career. There doesn't appear to be masses of early pace in here so Ballycowen Flur will hopefully be able to adopt a more prominent pitch than has been the case and it provides her with a great chance to double her tally.