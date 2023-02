Roxys Trixie (Trap 4) - 19:51 Yarmouth

Roxys Trixie (T4) is a three-time winner at Yarmouth but has had recent efforts marred by trouble-in-running, including 11 days ago when bad crowding put paid to her chance. Afforded a chance by the grader subsequently, it's possible she can lead up this field and, with sound claims on the pick of her form, we're hopeful the daughter of Eden The Kid can be seen in a much better light.

Cliff Palace (Trap 3) - 20:06 Yarmouth

Cliff Palace (T3) remains pretty low-mileage for an October '20 whelp and, following a respectable effort last time on the back of an absence, he could be ready to resume winning ways. That effort was all the more encouraging given it came on the back of a break, and it's feasible to think he can turn handy at the very least in this field. He has already been successful at a higher level and all looks set fair for a big run.

Joyful Glory (Trap 3) - 21:26 Yarmouth

Joyful Glory (T3) is fancied to confirm the promise of recent runs and come out on top. Twice a runner-up in recent weeks, the balance of his form reads well in the context of this evening's race. He can turn front rank on the run-up and maintain the gallop to hold off the challengers.