JOGON COADY (Trap 1) - 12:28 Sheffield

JOGON COADY lines up at Sheffield this lunchtime on a losing run of five but, in his defence, he hasn't been shaping up all that badly in truth, held back by early crowding when finishing a close-up fourth behind a subsequent winner seven days ago. Afforded a downgrade on the back of that, his form stands up to close scrutiny in an A7 lacking depth (1-1 in this class) and he can turn handy on the inside and come home best of all from the three-quarter point to add to his tally.

DROOPYS NIECE (Trap 2) - 18:36 Newcastle

There's some good racing at Newcastle this evening and hopefully DROOPYS NIECE can follow a strong early pace from her inside berth and come out on top. Only a February 22' whelp, she possesses all-round pace at the 480-metre trip and the daughter of Droopys Jet is expected to be powering home and account for these provided the gaps open from halfway.

JONNY WHISKERS (Trap 3) - 19:58 Newcastle

Heat three of the PGR All England Cup features at 19:58 and, with another flying start, the red-hot JONNY WHISKERS can get his campaign underway with a bang. Mightily impressive in landing each of his three starts at Sunderland, culminating in Arc Classic success, he's continued the good work in trials over C&D of late, his latest 28.43 another fine display. Rating the likely leader from the white sheet, he should prove tough to contain for the Harry Burton kennel.