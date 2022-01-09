To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Jo can show plenty of Dash at Central Park

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform pick out the best greyhound bets at Swindon and Central Park on Sunday.

"...he stays in the same grade and a repeat of that level will more than likely suffice..."

Timeform on Dashing Jo

Droopys Mystic (Trap 5) - 20.12 Swindon

There's good-quality action at Swindon this evening but the best bet on the card comes in one the graded races, with DROOPYS MYSTIC (T5) a very appealing candidate in the 20.12 contest. A winner in this grade last month, Droopys Mystic made up plenty of ground to fail by just a neck last week, confirming she's in excellent order. The relatively-stiff test of stamina Swindon produces is right up her street and with the switch to the orange jacket not expected to be a problem, Droops Mystic can run these down late.

Borna Carol (Trap 1) - 20.38 Central Park

Over at Central Park, BORNA CAROL (T1) displayed plenty of early zip when opening her account at the fourth time of asking over the standard trip at the track last week. The step up to A2 company at 20.38 asks a different question and she's unlikely to lead Da Madcat Queen up early but she doesn't have to be on the bunny to win and she can hopefully get a position on the rail before asserting.

Dashing Jo (Trap 3) - 21.12 Central Park

There's pace across the track forecast in the 21.12 A1 contest, but DASHING JO (T3) showed what he could do with a clean break when a ready winner in this grade a week ago. That performance reads very well in the context of this race given he stays in the same grade and a repeat of that level will more than likely suffice.

Central Park 9th Jan (A1 480m)

Sunday 9 January, 9.12pm

1. Lostrigg Louie
2. Lenson Doctor
3. Dashing Jo
4. Glengar Grace
5. Shellys Belle
6. But Daddy
