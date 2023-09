Harlow - 19:36 - Back Victory Chimes (Trap 2)

Victory Chimes (T2) can land this sprint to notch another win. He's been in fine form over 238m, scoring for a second time in five starts last week, while he burst clear in a trial over the four bends on Wednesday.

Harlow - 20:38 - Back Swift Uno (Trap 2)

Swift Uno (T2) looks poised for another victory. The course favourite doesn't race over the sprint trip too often but scored easily over it back in March and if he can trap smartly he'll be difficult to catch.

Harlow - 21:28 - Back Jamelia Marcus (Trap 6)

Jamelia Marcus (T6) can get the hat-trick up. She's another reverting to sprinting after a good spell over 415m, successful here for the last two weeks, and in her current mood she's fancied to finally get the job done over this shorter distance.