Youmeanirene (Trap 4) - 19.09 Sheffield

YOUMEANIRENE (Trap 4, 19.09) has long since established himself as one of the best sprinters at Sheffield, producing an electric display of early pace when bolting up over the 2-bend trip on her latest outing 7 days ago. Smashing through the 16-second barrier in the process, Lisa Stephenson's charge is difficult to contain when trapping in that manner and another slick exit from the boxes should see him enhance his already impressive C.V.

Sporting Turbo (Trap 6) - 19.34 Newcastle

SPORTING TURBO's (Trap 6, 19.34) losing run is beginning to mount up yet, following a spell on the side-lines, there has been enough in recent efforts to suggest his turn may not be far away. Crowded at a crucial stage when attempting to make his challenge in handicap company latest, he's best treated as still in good form and the son of Droopys Sydney is fancied to come home best of all off scratch and get back to winning ways.

Blackhouse Daisy (Trap 5) - 20.52 Newcastle

We remain at Newcastle for our final selection at 20.52 and in-form BLACKHOUSE DAISY (Trap 5) looks to hold sound claims of tasting more success. A winner on her penultimate start, the daughter of Dorotas Wildcat was far from disgraced when third behind a fast winner for the grade 5 days ago. Expected to be front rank from lid rise, the balance of her form reads well in this field, and all looks set fair for another big run.