Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: It's Turbo time

Tiermana Caramel (Trap 6) - 20.27 Sunderland

We kick off in A1 company at 20.27 and whilst only successful once from 10 starts to date, TIERMANA CARAMEL (Trap 6) may well be ready to double his career tally. Paul Miller's charge doesn't always do himself any favors with moderate breaks but he's undoubtedly pacey and from what looks a good make-up in the striped jacket, he can announce his presence from the three-quarter point and strike off the final bend for success.

Go Wild Turbo (Trap 4) - 20.46 Sunderland

Following a short break, GO WILD TURBO (Trap 4, 20.46) hasn't been at his very best of late, albeit a slight bump did him no favors in A1 company seven days ago. An early-paced sort, it's feasible to think he can clear those closest to him early doors and if doing so, all looks set fair for a big run now eased a peg on the graded ladder.

Miss Franco (Trap 2) - 21.01 Sunderland

MISS FRANCO (Trap 2, 21.01) is still in the infancy of her career and left her debut effort in her wake without being seen to best effect when runner-up four days ago. Yvonne Bell's charge stands out as the sole unexposed runner in tonight's line up, though, and if getting loose on the front end, she should prove tough to peg back.