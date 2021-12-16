Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: It's Turbo time

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Sunderland on Thursday.

"...all looks set fair for a big run now eased a peg on the graded ladder..."

Timeform on Go Wild Turbo

Tiermana Caramel (Trap 6) - 20.27 Sunderland

We kick off in A1 company at 20.27 and whilst only successful once from 10 starts to date, TIERMANA CARAMEL (Trap 6) may well be ready to double his career tally. Paul Miller's charge doesn't always do himself any favors with moderate breaks but he's undoubtedly pacey and from what looks a good make-up in the striped jacket, he can announce his presence from the three-quarter point and strike off the final bend for success.

Go Wild Turbo (Trap 4) - 20.46 Sunderland

Following a short break, GO WILD TURBO (Trap 4, 20.46) hasn't been at his very best of late, albeit a slight bump did him no favors in A1 company seven days ago. An early-paced sort, it's feasible to think he can clear those closest to him early doors and if doing so, all looks set fair for a big run now eased a peg on the graded ladder.

Miss Franco (Trap 2) - 21.01 Sunderland

MISS FRANCO (Trap 2, 21.01) is still in the infancy of her career and left her debut effort in her wake without being seen to best effect when runner-up four days ago. Yvonne Bell's charge stands out as the sole unexposed runner in tonight's line up, though, and if getting loose on the front end, she should prove tough to peg back.

Sunderland 16th Dec (A6 450m)

1. Morning Light
2. Miss Franco
3. Longacres Swan
4. Ridgemount Kit
5. Roisins Meabh
6. Tenerife Casa
