PUNKROCK RAMPAGE (Trap 5) is on a losing sequence stretching back to a sprint in May but, crucially, he tackles A6 Hove company for the first time this evening at 18:28. With a couple of slow starters on his flanks, Punkrock Rampage really ought to lead up out wide and with chief-form rival Senahel Gent likely to need this return to action, this looks a very good chance for the selection.

YASSOO PIKACHU (Trap 2) tackled Open company this spring following a positive spell at Hove and off the track a month, his return to action a fortnight ago was fairly promising given he missed the break, noted keeping on well. Sure to strip fitter for that, further A3 success looks on the cards at 18:43.

There are a couple of unexposed/unknown quantities in the inside boxes in the A7 contest at 19:18, but INSANE MRS (Trap 3) is a very reliable proposition at this level, winning in this grade last month prior to a fast-finishing third having received a bump last month. In fact, she can arguably be considered an unlucky loser on that occasion and compensation hopefully awaits.