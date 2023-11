Yarmouth - 20:06 - Back Silverspring Ria (Trap 6)

Silverspring Ria (T6) can resume winning ways. She's fared better the last twice and the return to 659m tonight is in her favour.

Yarmouth - 21:11 - Back Swift Indigo (Trap 2)

Swift Indigo (T2) looks the way to go here. An A1 winner, he's two from four in this lesser grade here and has run well on his last two outings. A big run is on the way down in class.

Yarmouth - 21:26 - Back Rathcoole Poppy (Trap 2)

Rathcoole Poppy (T2) should return to form with victory. She won an A1 in the summer and offered a lot more promise last week, leading for a long way.