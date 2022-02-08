Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Indiana can shine bright at Sheffield

Skywalker Forte (Trap 4) - 19.41 Sheffield

The Owlerton Standard over 500-metres at 19.41 looks a good quality contest and having rattled off a hat-trick of victories around the South Yorkshire venue seven days ago, SKYWALKER FORTE (Trap 4) is fancied to complete a four-timer. Ted Soppitt's charge has already proven his versatility, coming from an unpromising position latest to win by half a length. A Feb 20' whelp he may have more to offer yet and looks sure to play a lead role with a clear run.

Indiana Sun (Trap 3) - 19.58 Sheffield

The Owlerton Stadium Maiden Standard features at 19.58 and having shown blistering early speed last time, INDIANA SUN (Trap 3) could be the answer. Reeled in late on that occasion, it's feasible to see her stringing her field out once again this evening and with the possibility of coming on for her latest run (first start around here) we're hopeful the Doncaster raider can make every post a winning one.

Keplar Vesta (Trap 5) - 21.31 Sheffield

We step back down in class for our final selection at 21.31 with KEPLAR VESTA (Trap 5) fancied to add to her tally for the Barrie Draper team. A winner in this grade of A6 three starts back, the daughter of Droopys Buick hasn't had the rub of the green since, again meeting with early crowding when third last time. Crucially, she looks the likeliest leader this evening and if getting loose on the outside, should prove tough to contain.