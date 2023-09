Blobby Bobby (Trap 2) - 16.48 Hove

A low-mileage October 21' whelp, BLOBBY BOBBY (Trap 2, 16.48) registered back-to-back victories last month and has progressed further in defeat since, headed near line in this class of A7 six days ago. Boasting good claims of leading on the inside, further improvement rates distinctly possible from the son of Pestana and all looks set fair for another big run.

Inca Jet (Trap 2) - 18.19 Sheffield

Over at Sheffield INCA JET (Trap 2, 18.19) arrives on a losing run of seven but there have been a number of solid efforts in higher class of late, not least when twice a runner-up last month. Third behind a rapidly-improving performer latest, he faces nothing of that calibre here and a bold front running bid looks on the cards.

Trickysteddybear (Trap 6) - 20.46 Sheffield

Handicap action at 20.46 and arriving firmly on the up, TRICKYSTEDDYBEAR (Trap 6) looks to hold excellent claims of registering further success. An impressive dual winner in this discipline, he completed the hat-trick with a make all victory in A3 company seven days ago. A strong-running performer, this hardly appeals as a strong contest and he looks up to completing the four-timer.