Sporting Setanta (Trap 6) - 15.09 Newcastle

Handicap action takes centre stage at Newcastle at 15.09 and following a good second in this discipline last week, SPORTING SETANTA (Trap 6) can come home best off scratch and regain the winning thread. Despite operating from the striped jacket, the make-up of this race suggests this natural inside runner will find plenty of racing room to open up down the backstraight and she can come home best of all to end a losing run of five.

Marvellous Molly (Trap 4) - 15.11 Hove

A dual winner in January, MARVELLOUS MOLLY (Trap 4, 15.11) has had subsequent efforts hindered by trouble-in-running. However, despite a moderate break, she was noted doing very good late work in this class six days ago, coming home strongly to finish third. Her recent form reads particularly well in this company and with a clear run, she's fancied to pass this test.

Swift Office (Trap 2) - 16.04 Newcastle

We head back to Newcastle at 16.04 and having finished runner-up on the back of a recent downgrade, SWIFT OFFICE (Trap 2) is fancied to go one place better this afternoon. Remaining low-mileage on the back of just seven career starts, there's a strong chance the February 21' whelp can turn handy at the very least in the blue jacket and with further progress anticipated, she can double her career tally.