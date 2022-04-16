Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Hurricane to blow rivals away

Hove 16th Apr (S3 695m)Show Hide
Saturday 16 April, 9.43pm
|1. Talktomenow
|2. Insane Dylan
|3. Alanas Roddick
|4. Kata Star
|5. Sussex Hurricane
Timeform identify the three best bets at Hove on Saturday evening.
"...he ran a blinder back over the 695m trip last week..."
Timeform on Sussex Hurricane
Classy Ranger (Trap 2) - 19:56 Hove
Classy Ranger (T2) can improve again to land this. He trounced his rivals in an A5 last week, never looking in any danger from the third bend, and can win more races up in grade.
Galaxy On Fire (Trap 1) - 20:17 Hove
Galaxy On Fire (T1) is worth backing here. He wasn't stopping when bolting up over 500m at the start of the month and has untapped potential over this longer distance.
Sussex Hurricane (Trap 5) - 21:43 Hove
Sussex Hurricane (T5) makes plenty of appeal. He ran a blinder back over the 695m trip last week and seems sure to go close if in anything like that sort of form again tonight.
