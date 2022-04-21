Premier League Tips

Tony Calvin Tips

Daily Football Tips

Daily Racing Tips

PGA Tour Golf Tips

Politics Live Blog

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Hurricane to blow Hove rivals away

Greyhounds running
Timeform focus on the greyhound action at Hove

Timeform bring you the best bets at Hove on Thursday.

"...landed the odds without any difficulty over six bends here last week..."

Timeform on Sussex Hurricane

Bridies Pet (Trap 5) - 18:43 Hove

Bridies Pet (T5) is fancied to build on the promise of last week's runner-up effort in this grade. An A3 winner last month, Bridies Pet has had a couple of enforced absences in recent times but he did really well to finish second last time given he ran very wide and encountered trouble. For a September '19 greyhound, he is pretty unexposed and has the potential to rate even higher, so he looks the way to go.

Sussex Hurricane (Trap 4) - 18:58 Hove

A strong stayer over this galloping 500m circuit, Sussex Hurricane (T4) landed the odds without any difficulty over six bends here last week. His form when trained elsewhere (Open class at Harlow) suggests he can take it up at least another notch and a single-grade rise shouldn't prevent a very bold bid.

Imahappylassie (Trap 5) - 19:56 Hove

The race to the first bend may decide this A1 and, using our predicted first-bend ratings, Imahappylassie (T5) should win the battle for early supremacy. She didn't do a lot wrong when runner-up last time, and while she has a tendency to edge right out of the boxes, Springside Annie in the stripes is up in class and may have her shortcomings exposed at this level.

Hove 21st Apr (A1 500m)

Show Hide

Thursday 21 April, 7.56pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Kerrs Messi
2. Churchtown Tyson
3. Crokers Moon
4. Sovereign Boy
5. Imahappylassie
6. Springside Annie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays