Distant Hugo (Trap 3) - 18.19 Sheffield

Following a fall on debut having graded on at A2 company in January, connections of DISTANT HUGO (T3) have had to be patient but he ran to a very high figure when runner-up at that level last month. On that evidence, Distant Hugo could be an Open-class performer in the making and he's certainly in the right hands to progress, with the 18.19 contest an excellent chance to get off the mark.

Droopys Yogi (Trap 1) - 18.51 Sheffield

An Open-race winner as recently at October, DROOPYS YOGI (T1) had an enforced spell off the track during the winter but is back up and running now, sticking to his task pretty well when second last week having missed the break a touch. Droopys Yogi is certainly capable of trapping a lot better than that and given he's in A2 company at present, he also possesses the class to dominate his four rivals in the 18.51 heat.

Kilkenny Pat (Trap 2) - 19.41 Sheffield

There are a couple of unknown quantities in the A6 contest at 19.41 given Sunset Memory and Moanteen Frankel make their respective debuts, but in KILKENNY PAT (T2) they meet a rival in top form. In fact, Kilkenny Pat chases a hat-trick followings wins in A7 and handicap company this month and this strong stayer is fancied to go in again in his current mood.