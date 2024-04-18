Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Hotel Whiskey a neat bet at Hove

Hove - 18.44 - Back Hotel Whisky (Trap 6)

HOTEL WHISKY (T6) is still very much a work-in-progress and has yet to win from nine starts. Stamina looks his forte and the make-up of the 18.44 looks ideal with no trap 5 runner in the field. A clear run is therefore on the cards and the strong feeling is that Hotel Whisky is capable an A6 sooner rather than later when it does click.

Hove - 19.03 - Back Lets Go Harry (Trap 2)

LETS GO HARRY (T2) is another pup with better days ahead of him and having won an A7 on second start, he improved stuck to his task pretty well when second in this grade last week. There's pace either side of him in the 19.03 contest but this galloping track really suits Lets Go Harry and he's fancied to double his tally this evening.

Hove - 19.56 - Back Lively Savannah (Trap 2)

LIVELY SAVANNAH (T2) is still working her way back to full fitness post-season, but she's an Open race winner at Hove as recently as January and her recent return to action will have blown away the cobwebs. She's in at A3 company this evening at 19.56 and clearly has the tools for the job if tightening up for that outing.