Our first selection this afternoon comes in the bet365 English Puppy Oaks Trial Stakes at Towcester at 14:52 and MINNIE BULLET (Trap 3) gets our vote to make it three wins from her last four starts. Undone by a moderate break on her latest outing over C&D seven days ago, she still shaped as if in good form when running on to finish a close-up fourth. A January 21' whelp with any amount of potential for better still, turning handy on the inside rates distinctly possible and with a clear run, Mark Wallis' bitch is fancied to come out on top and enhance her solid Towcester record.

We head over to West Yorkshire for our second pick at Kinsley at 16:04, with OUTLIER BOSS (Trap 6) narrowly selected to come out on top. Not at his very best on his most recent start, he had previously highlighted his turn may be imminent again when going down by just half a length in this class a couple of weeks back. Certainly not reliant on an early lead, he should soon be handy out wide and we're hopeful he can track the trail-blazers on his inside and strike from the three-quarter point to add further success to his tally.

We head over to Central Park for our final selection, the feature Premier Greyhound Racing Kent Derby Final coming up at 20:54, and we're siding with HOPES PADDINGTON (Trap 3) to come out on top for the Mark Wallis camp. A facile scorer on two of his last three starts, he went down only narrowly in last week's semi-final having been slightly crowded early. A strong-running white and blue dog, he will likely have to take a lead early judged on the sectionals, but the son of Good News is expected to be coming home very strong from halfway and with a clear run, could well be up to taking lead honours.