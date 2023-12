Kerrydale Amos (Trap 3) - 15.09 Sheffield

With some slick exploits to his name when campaigned in Ireland, KERRYDALE AMOS (Trap 3, 15.09) has yet to replicate that form in six outings at Sheffield to date. However, there have been some solid efforts in the face of some stern assignments. With his latest run best ignored in isolation, this rates his easiest assignment to date following his switch to South Yorkshire and he looks a big player with a clear run in this field.

Hopes Knight (Trap 6) - 20.06 Nottingham

Nottingham play host to the opening heats of the Arena Racing Company National Sprint this evening with HOPES KNIGHT (Trap 6, 20.06) fancied to dispel a couple of lesser efforts and come out on top. A classy operator boasting a 50% strike rate, he's much better than each of his last two starts would imply and he can get handy around the opening corner and power home off the second bend to book his place in round two.

Farneys Trend (Trap 3) - 20.21 Nottingham

The very next heat comes up at 20.21 and the likeable FARNEYS TREND (Trap 3) who dipped under the 18-second barrier when bolting up over C&D seven days ago, looking to hold sound claims again. An admirable sort, with a strong-running style, he's clearly at the top of his game at present and with a clear run, the son of Magical Bale can pass this test.