Droopys Fidget (Trap 2) - 19:44 Monmore

Droopys Fidget (T2) is one of the most promising ones on show in the heats for the Puppy Derby and should take all the beating. She won a couple of opens emphatically last month and should be quickly home and hosed.

Hopes Paddington (Trap 4) - 21:02 Monmore

Hopes Paddington (T4) can take the £10,000 Winter Derby. The Hove Olympic consolation winner is bidding for his fifth straight victory having comfortably seen off Hawkfield Ozark last week. If he wins the early dash for the lead from the four box he'll be hard to peg back once more.

Low Pressure (Trap 1) - 21:18 Monmore

Low Pressure (T1) can strike again while the iron is hot in the feature stayers' race. He bounced back with a bang when winning easily from the odds-on Darbys Delight last week and can confirm that form if in the same mood tonight.