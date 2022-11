Servant King (Trap 6) - 18:51 Nottingham

Servant King (T6) is taken to make the most of a drop in class. Having been beaten less than a length on his penultimate start it would be wrong to dismiss Servant King as an out-of-sorts class-dropper and, with this his first ever taste of A6 company, he should find the tempo of this more suitable.

Swift Serena (Trap 2) - 19:26 Nottingham

Having graded on in A6 company, Swift Serena (T2) is quickly going through the grades and ran out a decisive winner of an A4 contest on her penultimate start. Sent off favourite in this grade last week, two pieces of crowding seriously compromised her chance but, given her profile, she's well worth another chance.

Drumalee Holly (Trap 3) - 19:41 Nottingham

Ex Perry-Barr runner Drumalee Holly (T3) has a smash break in her locker and, fresh on the back of a spell off the track, she displayed a lot more zip when runner-up here last week. Drumalee Holly should be spot on fitness-wise for this and, in a race lacking obvious early pace, she can hopefully take command of this from the outset.