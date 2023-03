LOW PRESSURE (Trap 2) is best on the clock by some way in the 18:33 contest and can strike again. He notched up another easy win here last week and this looks a weaker race.

DROOPYS FIDGET (Trap 2) fluffed her lines last week but remains on course for the Puppy Derby Final and can resume winning ways in the 20:03 semi. She won a couple of opens emphatically last month and didn't get a clean break when edged out narrowly in her heat seven days ago. Compensation awaits.

HOLLOW TALK (Trap 5) looks the way to go in the 20:43 sprint. He's going through a good spell, not beaten far having missed the break on Monday, and it shouldn't be long before he ends his losing run.