Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Hollow Talk can prove too good

Greyhounds running
Timeform pick out the best greyhound bets on Tuesday

Timeform highlight the best greyhound bets at Doncaster and Towcester on Tuesday.

Doncaster - 19:02 - Back Skirk Axel (Trap 4)

Skirk Axel (T4) found possibly the leading dog at the track too good six days ago and is fancied to go one place better. A multiple winner over the 450-metre trip at the South Yorkshire venue, she boasts good early pace as her most potent weapon and, with a slick exit once more, she could well prove very tough to pass in this field.

Towcester - 20:41 - Back Salacres Palermo (Trap 3)

Salacres Palermo (T3) looks the one to beat in a race that hardly rates a strong affair on paper and features a host of exposed sorts in opposition. Following a return to this venue from Henlow, Peter Harnden's challenger has taken well to the demands of the 270-metre trip, beaten only by a fast winner for the grade seven days ago. Expected to be handy from lid-rise, this looks a good opening for her to enhance her already excellent strike rate at the track.

Towcester - 20:56 - Back Hollow Talk (Trap 6)

Despite being the veteran of the party, Hollow Talk (T6) can put his experience to good use and build on an encouraging debut at the track last week. Finishing to good effect on that occasion, it's possible to think there could be some improvement forthcoming on the clock and he can make use of a vacant trap inside and prove strongest off the second bend.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

