Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Hi Oh Silver can take the gold

Signet Otis (Trap 3) - 18:36 Sheffield

Signet Otis (T3) rates a very exciting prospect in heat 1 of the British Bred Derby Semi Finals. As a January 20 he is not yet two years of age, and he took his form to a whole new level when an easy winner of an Open here last week, displaying tremendous pace. A repeat of that performance will make him very difficult to beat.

Lightfoot Krafth (Trap 4) - 19:26 Sheffield

The short run to the first bend over 480m places an emphasis on early pace, and Doncaster runner Lightfoot Krafth (T4) has displayed plenty of that at his local track in recent weeks, winning his last four starts. He had a look round Sheffield in a solo trial last week and, while he takes on a few unknown quantities, his form is comfortably the best on offer.

Hi Oh Silver (Trap 1) - 21:16 Sheffield

From a Timeform ratings perspective, Hi Oh Silver (T1) rather stands out in this A5 contest, and he would have given the winner a bit more to think about last week had he not encountered trouble on more than one occasion. The return to the red jacket won't inconvenience and this strong stayer over 500m is fancied to run these down late.