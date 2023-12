FALSE ALARM (Trap 6) - 19:36 Romford

Impressive when making all in top-grade staying company at Romford earlier this month, FALSE ALARM has yet to make the breakthrough at open-class level, her chances hindered with moderate breaks/trouble-in-running in recent starts. However, the pick of her form gives her sound claims this evening and she's fancied to be soon front rank and tough to pass on the front end.

DRUIDS SAY GO (Trap 3) - 20:17 Romford

We remain at the Essex venue for heat 2 of the Romford Friday Night Bitches and DRUIDS SAY GO can follow up following an explosive display over C&D latest. Coming to hand at just the right time post-season, that was her best effort yet on the clock and Patrick Janssens charge should prove tough to contain with a repeat of her 3.62 sectional.

HES ORDINARY (Trap 6) - 20:27 Nottingham

Following a spell on the sidelines, HES ORDINARY has steadily been regaining full fitness in recent weeks, looking to mount a challenge before his effort petered out late on seven days ago. With proven form at a higher level, the son of Pestana should be firmly up to speed now and, from what looks a very good draw operating as the sole wide seed, he's expected to prove too good for this evening's rivals.