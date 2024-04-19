Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Here's Jonny

Sunderland - 19.34 - Back Coolavanny Mercy (Trap 5)

Following a highly encouraging C&D trial COOLAVANNY MERCY (Trap 5) found things going wrong from an early stage on her competitive debut at Sunderland latest, bumped around the opening couple of bends and unable to feature. Undoubtedly a whole lot better than that run implies, this assignment from what looks a very good make-up in the orange vest will see her in a completely different light and she can land the Arena Racing Company bitches at 19.34.

Sunderland - 21.22 - Back Jonny Whiskers (Trap 2) (Trap 5)

One of the features on Sunderland's card is the Arena Racing Company 450 Final at 21.22 and high-class on his day, JONNY WHISKERS (Trap 2) looks the answer. Boasting a record of 3 wins from 4 starts over C&D, he wasn't seen to best effect when losing his unbeaten record here in the heats last week. However, noted finishing particularly strongly on that occasion, he's capable of breaking much swifter than he did then and having recorded some superb times around here in the past, he can hold his position on the fence early and assert off the second bend to land outright honours.

Sheffield - 21.26 - Back Nowhereman (Trap 6)

Following a recent switch from Suffolk Downs, NOWHEREMAN (Trap 6, 21.26) has made a bright start to his career at Sheffield, runner-up behind a class dropper on his penultimate start prior to filling the same spot behind a completely unexposed youngster 7 days ago. Clearly not lacking for stamina at the 500-metre trip, he's likely to have to come from behind again but his exploits on the clock stand up to scrutiny here and he can avoid potential scrimmaging inside and come home best off the final bend to open his account.