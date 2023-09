Headford Sidney (Trap 3) - 13.51 Nottingham

Following a spell on the side-lines, HEADFORD SiDNEY (Trap 3, 13.51) has seemingly steadily been regaining full fitness, finishing a close-up third having met with crowding early on his most recent outing. Three from seven when operating in this grade of A5, he looks to hold above-average claims in a race lacking depth and with a clear run, he can pass this test.

Ballymac Fearne (Trap 1) - 16.23 Newcastle

Newcastle's 16.23 hardly appeals as the strongest of A6 contests on paper and, having been afforded some leniency by the assessor, BALLYMAC FEARNE (Trap 1) could well be ready to capitalise. The daughter of Ballymac Bolger ought to turn handy on the rails in a race lacking early-paced types and she can maintain her 100% record when operating in this class.

Alnwick Arwyn (Trap 2) - 17.03 Newcastle

Following a return to A7 company, ALNWICK ARWYN (Trap 2, 17.03) has been in good form in recent weeks, far from discredited behind a much less exposed sort seven days ago, having led for the most part. Rating the likely leader once more this afternoon, there doesn't appear many holding secrets from the grader in this field and we're hopeful it can be plain sailing on the rails for Angela Harrison's charge.