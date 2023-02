Hawkfield Jet (Trap 6) - 19.58 Sheffield

Our first selection this evening comes in Sheffield's 19.58, an A3 over the standard 500m trip and the class-dropping HAWKFIELD JET (Trap 6) looks to hold sound claims of getting back on the scoreboard. Meeting with trouble on each of his last two starts, his exploits on the clock still read particularly well in the context of this race and with a clear passage, he can come home best of all from what looks a good make-up in the striped jacket.

Marlfield Jerry (Trap 1) - 21.31 Sheffield

Having been far from convincing initially following his switch to Sheffield, MARLFIELD JERRY (Trap 1, 21.31) has got back on track in sprint company, running right up to his best when finishing a head second in D2 company 12 days ago. Boasting a solid profile over four bends when campaigned in Ireland, there's a strong suspicion he can make his mark in A5 class on these shores and we're hopeful of a bold front-running bid on the rails.

Adams Fizzy (Trap 2) - 22.03 Sheffield

Our final selection comes in a basement grade affair at Sheffield at 22.03 and, having not been seen to anything like best effect on each of her last two starts, ADAMS FIZZY (Trap 2) is fancied to get back to winning ways. The June 19' whelp holds no secrets from the grader but faces her easiest assignment for some time and drawn between a couple of moderate starters, we're hopeful she can turn front rank on the approach to the opening corner and maintain the gallop to end the drought.