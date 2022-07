Swift Vini (Trap 5) - 13.44 Sheffield

We head to Sheffield for our first selection at 13.44, a handicap over the standard 500-metre trip with the in-form SWIFT VINI (Trap 5) fancied to come out on top. Successful on her penultimate start, she ran equally as well in defeat when runner-up last time, not least on account of a slow break. Expected to get a good run through on the rails with wide and middle runners ahead of her in this handicap and she can emerge on the scene from the three-quarter point and may have enough in reserve to hold off Ewans Opinion (Trap 6).

Coolavanny Hawk (Trap 4) - 15.09 Newcastle

COOLAVANNY HAWK (Trap 4, 15.09) will seemingly always be suspectable to a slow start, but there's no doubt the September 20' whelp has plenty of pace, as he advertised when twice dipping under the 29-second barrier in trials at Newcastle. Clearly boasting stamina as his forte, despite not figuring behind a couple of re-opposing rivals over 640-metres latest, he was noted doing good late work to be beaten only two and a quarter lengths in to fourth. It's feasible to think this make-up will suit better in this handicap and if keeping out of trouble out wide, it would come as no surprise to see a better showing from the son of Magical Bale.

Crystal Chick (Trap 2) - 18.59 Perry Barr

We head over to Perry Barr for our final selection at 18.59 in the Arena Racing Company Maiden Stayers over 660 metres and CRYSTAL CHICK (Trap 2) looks to hold sound claims. A daughter of Good News, she's taken her form up a notch of late, landing back-to-back graded contests (latterly over C&D) prior to a pretty slick trial around Newcastle last time. This evening's race doesn't look the strongest on paper and if holding a handy pitch around the opening couple of bends, she can assume control by halfway and prove tough to peg back.