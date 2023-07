Droopys Dreamer (Trap 4) - 13.59 Sheffield

Only a February 22' whelp, DROOPYS DREAMER (Trap 4, 13.59) has made a bright start to his Sheffield career at a fairly low level, opening his account in A6 class two starts back and arguably deserving of having his latest second in this class marked up having come from a less-than-ideal position. In leading hands and undoubtedly open to further progress, her main objective will be navigating a clear passage on the run up and, if doing so, he can take another step forward and double his tally.

Coolavanny Mercy (Trap 3) - 18.51 Newcastle

A mightily impressive winner on her sole start in Ireland, COOLAVANNY MERCY (Trap 3, 18.51) has made good strides in her qualifying trials at Newcastle, posting a very slick 28.60 in a C&D solo latest. A December 21' whelp her relative lack of experience rates a concern but she lines up in a winnable affair for one with her ability and she can open her account on these shores on her way to better things.

Links Rush (Trap 2) - 20.12 Newcastle

Our final selection comes in the second semi-final of the Angel of the North and on the back of a narrow miss in the opening heats LINKS RUSH (Trap 2, 20.12) earns our vote to come out on top. Below her best both starts previously, her latest run was a firm step back in the right direction and, with the added plus of a vacant trap on her immediate inside, Tom Heilbron's charge is fancied to take full advantage.