Text Tom (Trap 6) - 19.34 Yarmouth

TEXT TOM (Trap 6, 19.34) has essentially struggled to make an impact in face of some stiff tasks in recent weeks. However, he was noted doing some good late work from an unpromising position 4 days ago, finishing fourth in A6 company. Quickly afforded further leniency from the grader, the pick of his form reads well here (1-1 in A7) and with a clear run, the son of Magical Bale is expected to be seen in a much better light.

Oh Daiquiri (Trap 3) - 21.11 Yarmouth

OH DAIQUIRI's (Trap 3, 21.11) losing run is mounting up yet, following a short spell on the side-lines, dropped a big hint she may well be ready to end the drought 7 days ago, showing plenty of early dash before tiring in to third. Entitled to be sharper with that under her belt, she rates the likely leader in a race lacking depth and all looks set fair for a big run.

Long Time Bid (Trap 1) - 21.26 Yarmouth

A 3-time winner at Yarmouth since the turn of the year, LONG TIME BID (Trap 1, 21.26) comes here on the back of some solid recent exploits, coming from an unpromising position to finish runner-up in A4 class last week. Not the swiftest away from the boxes, he makes up for that with a burst of early pace and with his latest run reading well in the context of this, we're hopeful he can avoid scrimmaging on the rails and deservedly come home in front.