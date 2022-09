RATHCOOLE HONEY (Trap 1, 12:58 Sheffield) is clearly not going to follow in the illustrious footsteps of her mother Ballydoyle Honey but having been displaying inexperience/in season earlier this year, Joy Andrews' youngster did highlight she's coming to hand when running on for third in this grade of A8 on the back of early trouble seven days ago. Again lining up in a race lacking depth, she retains greater potential for better still than her rivals as a January 21' whelp and, with her share of luck-in-running, can come out on top this afternoon.

The class-dropping CLASSY INCHARGE (Trap 4, 19:41 Sunderland) looks to hold solid claims in our book. A comfortable winner in this grade during August, he's posted a mixed bag in six subsequent starts. However, the grader's mercy has been noted and, with one of his better exits from the boxes, he can soon be front rank and hopefully have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers late on.

The semi-finals of the St Leger take place this evening and HAVANA LOVER (Trap 6, 19:51 Perry Barr) can confirm the promise of her opening round success last week and come out on top again. A strong-running daughter of Laughill Blake, she looked better the further she went on that occasion and was comfortably the quickest qualifier in her heat. She should prove tough to contain again.