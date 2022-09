We head to Sheffield for our first selection this afternoon with MAKEIT SONOFLEN (Trap 3) fancied to enhance his good record in the class of A8 at 13:13. Largely performing with credit in recent weeks this is his easiest assignment since tasting success last month and with a clear passage, he can get the job done once more.

We step up significantly in class for our final two selections on an excellent card at Perry Barr, kicking off with ROMEO RIOT (Trap 6) who is fancied to land the marathon at 19:16. Arriving in rude health on the back of victories over 500/712m, he's already proved his stamina for this even greater test of stamina and he can utilize his good make-up as the sole wide seed and add further success to his CV.

The Premier Greyhound Racing St Leger Final is one of two feature races on the card at 21:11 and, in a smashing final, HAVANA LOVER (Trap 5) gets our vote to confirm the promise of her heat/semi-final victories. A strong running bitch, the move into the orange jacket shouldn't inconvenience Liz McNair's charge, not least sandwiched between a pair of moderate breakers. Fancied to be handy at the very least out wide, she can turn the screw from halfway and take lead honours.