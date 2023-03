Da Optimist (Trap 1) - 18.41 Perry Barr

Having doubled his tally in A8 Perry Barr company at the beginning of the month, DA OPTIMIST (T1) has had valid excuses on his last two starts in A7 company, tangled up on each occasion. The grader is quick to lend a hand in the 18.41 and with an early lead on the inside a distinct possibility, Da Optimist can get back on the up.

Harry Major (Trap 4) - 19.16 Perry Barr

In terms of trapping, HARRY MAJOR (T4) is about as reliable as they come and he arrives in top form too, supplementing his A7 win with a decisive sprint win in a quick time. This is the first time Harry Major has contested an A6 but in his current mood, he could well be up to the task in the 19.16.

Oglegogle Lad (Trap 5) - 19.34 Perry Barr

As an August '19 greyhound, OGLEGOGLE LAD (T5) is into the twilight of his career, but his form when campaigned at Nottingham reads very well in the contest of A4 Perry Barr company. A second-place finish despite being forced to check last week suggests he's in good nick and there's a chance he will be able to turn handy this time in the 19.34 heat.